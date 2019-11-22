Let's Take a Closer Look at the Pro-LGBT Group Chick-Fil-A Will Now Be Funding: Mat Staver Responds to Franklin Graham

Editor's Note: As CBN News has reported, Chick-fil-A is facing widespread criticism for dropping financial support from several ministries it had aided after left-wing activists falsely labeled those ministries anti-LGBT. Evangelist Franklin Graham came to Chick-fil-A's defense, saying the restaurant chain founded on Christian principles is still dedicated to those principles. This open-letter from a top Christian attorney for religious freedom is a response to Mr. Graham and the broader concerns about what's at stake.

OPEN-LETTER

Franklin, you have done a huge disservice by not doing more investigation into Chick-Fil-A’s betrayal and capitulation to the LGBT agenda. While Dan Cathy may say the company has the same values, the company’s statements and actions tell a different story. The President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Tassopoulos continues to serve as an advisor to the Atlanta Boy Scouts. This alone should raise a red flag considering the Boy Scouts also capitulated to the LGBT agenda. He stated: “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are.” “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

In 2014, Chick-Fil-A decided to stop funding the Paul Anderson Youth Home because it was accused of being “anti-LGBT.” But it still had funding commitments with the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, both of which are also falsely accused of being “anti-LGBT” because they have biblical policies on marriage and sex outside of marriage.

Now that the funding commitment has expired, Chick-Fil-A says it will no longer fund the Salvation Army and FCA, even though the Salvation Army fits within its giving priority of funding organizations that provide housing and food banks, and FCA provides education. Instead, Tassopoulos states Chick-Fil-A will now fund Covenant House International, which is much smaller that the Salvation Army (in only 31 cities) and an LGBTQ activist.

Tassopoulos, speaking of funding Covenant House, states: “This provides more focus and more clarity.” At least he is correct, and this clarity reveals the betrayal.

The founder of Covenant House, accused of being a Catholic priest pedophile, was sued for allegedly sexually abusing the youth who were seeking shelter and food. Covenant House proudly promotes LGBTQ on its website, referring to “LGBTQ Inclusion Initiatives,” and even doing an “inclusion assessment” at every one of its facilities.

Covenant House also proudly supports the New York City Gay Pride parade with its own float, banners, t-shirts, and hashtag #CovUnity.

Covenant House is recognized as a national funder of LGBTQ causes.

Chick-Fil-A dumps the Salvation Army because it wants to expand into new markets and now shuns originations the LGBT activists falsely call “anti-LGBT”, and then turns 180 degrees to announce that it will now fund Covenant House, a radical LGBTQ activist organization that celebrates homosexuality, transgenderism, and the entire LGBTQ agenda.

And, Covenant House does not stop at LGBTQ activism, it also takes girls to abortion clinics.

To save its own corporate skin, Chick-Fil-A has thrown good, biblical organizations under the bus and legitimized the false narrative of the LGBT activists. I attended a meeting yesterday in Washington, DC with national leaders, and, although the meeting was not about Chick-Fil-A, the leaders expressed outrage and betrayal over Chick-Fil-A’s betrayal.

But Chick-Fil-A’s betrayal of the Christian community will not satisfy the LGBT activists. These groups are calling for more, including employment benefits.

Chick-Fil-A voluntarily surrendered to gain entrance into more liberal communities. In doing so, the company has caused incredible damage to the greater Christian community.

Mat Staver is the founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics. Mat has filed numerous briefs and argued in many federal and state courts, including two landmark cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.