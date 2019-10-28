'Please Pray': Tony Evans Shares Wife Lois Needs a Miracle in Her Cancer Battle

Pastor Tony Evans is revealing some tragic news about his wife Lois Evans as she battles a "fiery trial" with cancer.

Evans, the senior pastor at the Oak Cliff Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, posted an image of a note to Instagram on Friday without a photo of him or his wife.

"Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wanted to update our ministry friends and partners regarding my wife's medical condition," Evans wrote. "Lois spent all of last week in the hospital due to severe pain related to her biliary cancer. The doctors were able to manage the pain, and they released her from the hospital for home care."

"Yet, even though chemotherapy and radiation are no longer options, we still have total confidence in God's ability to supernaturally intervene and do what man is unable to do," Evans explained. "Our prayers are full of faith, hope, and expectancy. We would appreciate you praying with that same spirit. While we wait on our miracle, Lois is continuing with natural therapies, supplemental treatments and is surrounded 24/7 with the love of her nuclear and extended family as well as the support of our church and national ministry."

"Thank you for your concern and prayers for us during this time of our fiery trial," he expressed. "We know God is still on the throne, and our faith is in Him and in his Word, and His love for us has not wavered in the least."

"God bless you, and thank you again for your support of me, my wife, our family and the ministry of The Urban Alternative," Evans continued.

Evans then closed his note writing a couple of verses from the Bible's New Testament -- Ephesians 3:20-21.

"Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or image, according to His power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever! Amen."

The Urban Alternative was co-founded by the Evans' in 1981. Lois is credited with helping to organize, develop and expand the outreach of the ministry.

As a result, Dr. Evans' preaching now spans the world according to his website. His radio broadcasts are aired on more than 1,400 stations in over 130 countries.

The Evans family has been enduring a lot of tragedy. Last year, the family grieved publicly over the sudden and stunning death of Dr. Evans' niece, Wynter Evans Pitts, who was still a young mother.

Bible teacher and Christian actress Priscilla Shirer, who is Tony and Lois Evans' daughter, posted recently about her cousin Wynter's powerful spiritual legacy.

And earlier this year CBN News reported that the Evans' son Anthony, a top Gospel artist, revealed that his latest album Altared was inspired by the grief he's faced over family tragedies over the last year and a half, like his cousin's death and his mom's battle with cancer.

Anthony also posted a photo to Instagram of his mom and her grandchildren.