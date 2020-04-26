Dr. Deborah Birx Says US Needs 'Breakthrough' in Testing, Social Distancing Should Remain 'Through the Summer'

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx said on Sunday that Americans should continue to practice social distancing through the summer and that scientists are still looking for a "breakthrough" in testing.

"Social distancing will be with us through the summer to ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases," Dr. Birx said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

But several states, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma have moved to reopen their economies, despite ongoing problems with testing capabilities due to limited personnel at state and local health departments.

"We have to have a breakthrough," Birx said. "This RNA testing will carry us certainly through the spring and summer, but we need to have a huge technology breakthrough and we're working on that at the same time."

Dr. Birx told CBN News’ Faith Nation that President Trump has been mindful of the details that continue to come in about the COVID-19.

"He has been so attentive to the details and the data and his ability to analyze and integrate data has been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues," she said.

The US response coordinator explained that she has spoken with governors who acknowledge the dangers in reopening the economy and compared the process to "slowly turning up the dimmer," rather than quickly switching an on/off light switch.

"We look at things in a very granular way and governors should be doing the same," she said.

