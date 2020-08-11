'Salvations, Healings, Miracles and Baptisms': Seattle Revival Thrives Despite Angry Protesters Shouting 'Hail Satan!'

The power of God was on display in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park on Sunday as hundreds of people gathered for the "Let Us Worship" rally organized by Bethel Music's Sean Feucht.

The area, formerly known as CHOP or CHAZ, had been a focal point for protesters who took over the neighborhood earlier this summer. Demonstrators came to this section of the city after growing tensions following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But Sunday's event was packed with prayer and praise for the Holy Spirit.

Feucht shared a video on Instagram that shows men, women, and children giving their lives to Christ. The crowd sang and danced freely without fear of COVID-19.

"The church SHOWED UP and God met us!!!! God poured out his Presence, love, and kindness in immeasurable ways last night over the area formerly known as CHOP," the worship leader wrote.

Feucht explained that the assembly of worshippers were encouraged to use safeguards against the coronavirus, but Christians should not be censured for wanting to congregate while other non-religious protests are approved by politicians.

"Government leaders voiced support for outdoor protests in recent months, they should not be condemning Christians seeking to gather in worship," Feucht wrote on a Facebook post last month. "Masks were made available, social distancing was encouraged, and the gathering was held outside as an extra precaution. The freedom to worship God is the constitutional right of every American citizen and those who exercise this right should not be unfairly targeted for criticism."

Despite violent protesters who tried to shut down the rally, Feucht and the rest of the crowd continued to worship.

"We had an entire satanic cult march through the worshippers the entire time yelling 'Hail Satan!' They killed our generators at one point...yet through it all...SEATTLE NEVER STOPPED SINGING!!! We saw salvations, healings, miracles, and baptisms! It was on another level! THE CHURCH REFUSED TO BE INTIMIDATED AND GOD KEPT POURING OUT!"

The worship rallies started this summer in California as Christians pushed back against Gov. Gavin Newsom's mandatory closing of churches due to COVID-19.

Jessi Green started the seaside evangelical movement, "Saturate OC" on July 3 in Newport Beach in an effort to share the gospel and spread the good news about the Kingdom of God.

In a Facebook post, Green wrote that people "need God to be real" and that the church must continue to be present within the community.

Another of these powerful worship events was just held on Monday at Newport Beach, CA. Some who attend the outdoor worship services say they aren't worried about catching COVID-19.

Jessi Green said, "For us, we believe it, like as an American citizen, that the authority is the people. So the government, I mean, they're meant to protect the will of the people. So when there is that tension of government power, I think people start to wonder, like, is this America still?"

One attendee explained, "My opinion has always been we're in the open air and being at the beach. I mean, you've always got a breeze going. And to me, I think that that's the best way to be, outside. They want us all to be outside. And I think God is everywhere."

Local police have not attempted to dismantle the outdoor worship gatherings and admit that their ability to prevent them is limited.

