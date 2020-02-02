'I Want to Thank the Lord': These Super Bowl LIV Winners Give God All the Glory

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking home the trophy after winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after a remarkable comeback.

After the victory, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Chuck Hunt said, "I want to thank the Lord for blessing us with all these incredible people to bring this trophy home."

The Chiefs and 49ers each had a phenomenal season as they prepared to battle it out on the biggest stage in football. Players from both teams say they have leaned on their faith to help them with their careers and keep everything in perspective.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the Super Bowl, carrying the ball into the end zone on his own for one of the Chiefs' crucial touchdowns. He's easily one of the most electrifying players in the league and he says his faith in God is the source of his success.

"Doing what I do every single day, and then knowing that as long I'm doing everything the right way, the way that He'd want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I'm supposed to be. It's given me a lot of blessing in my life and I'm trying to maximize and glorify Him in everything I do," said Mahomes.

The 49ers running back Raheem Mostert played a key role in helping his team take the lead earlier in the big game. Mostert says his faith in God helps him weather the bumps and blows of life.

"So I've got a Bible verse on my chest, Psalm 23:4-6, 'Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil. For God is with me, thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.' And that right there in and itself explains my life. Everything that I done went through. I done been through the darkness. And I've been able to come out with the light," Mostert had told CBN Sports before the game.

With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter, Mostert scored a touchdown and San Francisco took a commanding 20 - 10 lead over Kansas City.

But Chiefs running back Damien Williams scored the last two touchdowns of the game, bringing the final score to 31 - 20.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/EQE78sd6HG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Both teams played well, showing dignity and respect right up to the end.

During an on-field interview, Mahomes said, "We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one has their head down and we believe in each other and that's what we preached all year long."