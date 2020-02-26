LGBTQ Advocacy Group Promotes Transgender-Themed Books For Children During Reading Event

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has partnered with the National Education Association (NEA) to teach children about same-sex attraction and gender dysphoria.

The groups are promoting the fifth annual Jazz & Friends National Day of School & Community Readings on February 27th, featuring three LGBTQ-themed books.

HRC, the United States' largest LGBTQ advocacy and lobbying group, aims to expose children to an array of transgender activities.

Hosting the event is one way that LGBTQ activists are pushing gender deviance and LGBT politics onto vulnerable children.

One book, I Am Jazz, explores the story of Jazz Jennings' struggle with having "a girl brain but a boy body," and her family's confusion over and acceptance of her gender identity.

Julian is a Mermaid is another book that is part of the event which tells the story of a boy who dreams about dressing up like a girl mermaid.

The child believes he is a girl mermaid after wearing pearls, flower plants, and a curtain as a skirt - referring to the behavior as "self-love and a radiant celebration of individuality."

They, She, He, Me: Free to Be is the third book that children are encouraged to read while celebrating gender fluidity and personal expression.

The book targets children from kindergarten through fifth grade and promotes gender presentations under each pronoun.

Mission America Founder Linda Harvey contends the controversial books are nothing more than a form of LGBTQ promotion.

"It's another effort by the Human Rights Campaign and the National Education Association – the mighty teachers' union – to push the LGBTQ agenda down the throats of little kids."

The Arlington Parents Coalition is urging parents to keep their kids home on Feb. 27 and to submit a Universal Opt-Out Letter to prevent their child from being exposed to such material.

"NEA believes diverse literature enables students to see themselves as the heroes of the story, while also showing them that all kinds of people can be the heroes too," said NEA president Eskelsen García. "It is important that we emphasize books that are telling children of color or of different gender identities that they belong in the world and the world belongs to them."

But the Family Research Council (FRC) strongly condemns the initiative.

"This is exactly the kind of outrageous indoctrination that's caused millions of parents to pull their kids out of school and either move them to Christian campuses – or teach them at home. With radical sex ed around every corner – including first graders' – and now this dangerous excuse for 'story time,' it's no wonder that U.S. homeschooling is in the middle of its biggest surge in 20 years," the organization said.