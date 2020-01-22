'A Watershed Moment for the Pro-Life Movement': President Trump to Speak at March for Life Friday

President Donald Trump will appear in-person to speak Friday at the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., one of the most illustrious events in the pro-life movement.

Trump will become the first president in US history to appear at the march, which is now in its 47th year. The march has taken place every year since the US Supreme Court legalized abortion with its Roe v. Wade decision.

Trump tweeted the news of his appearance Wednesday, writing: "See you on Friday... Big Crowd!

See you on Friday...Big Crowd! https://t.co/MFyWLG4HFZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

In 2019, Vice President Mike Pence made at suprise appearance on stage saying, ""We gather here because we believe as our founders did that we are all of us, born and unborn, endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, and one of these rights is the right to life."

Then he introduced a special guest who addressed the crowd from the White House. "This is a movement founded on love and grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life," President Trump said. "When we look into the eyes of a newborn child, we see beauty and the human soul and the majesty of God's creation. We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting."

The president reiterated his support for pro-life legislation, like the Hyde Amendment – meant to keep federal dollars from supporting abortion.

And he stated, "I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence – the right to life."

"We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life," Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life said in a statement. "He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn."

"From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering," Mancini continued. "We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future."

Other pro-life groups hailed the news of Trump's scheduled appearance, including Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List).

"President Trump has governed as the most pro-life president in history. His presence at the March for Life, the world's largest pro-life event, signals a watershed moment for the pro-life movement," said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser.