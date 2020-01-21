Ex-Witch's Warning About New Disney Show: 'It's Not a Joke... That Realm Is Very Real'

A new Disney cartoon is teaching kids that being a witch is a good thing. It's called "The Owl House" and recently premiered on the Disney Channel.

The show tries to portray witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil. And some people say there's nothing to worry about when it comes to a children's show like this, arguing that it's just make-believe.

But one former witch and lesbian told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that parents need to be very careful about what their children watch.



"I actually watched a movie that was very popular when I was in high school and it was called The Craft," said Jenny Weaver. "And the movie was about four high school witches that had all of this power, that had all of this control."

Weaver, who grew up in a dysfunctional home, battled depression. She saw the power in the movie as a way out.

"I remember hearing these voices, 'Just kill yourself. Just go away. It would be better off if you would just die.' And so, I started to cut my wrists severely. I remember having 56 cuts all up and down my arms. My arms were shredded. And it was a way in my mind that I was able to escape," explained Weaver.

Cutting gave way to the demonic realm and Weaver eventually became a practicing witch.



"It was a demonic hold on my life that caused me to open doors to witchcraft and practicing spells and incantations and studying the religion of Wiccan," she said.

She added, "It's why I tell parents when I minister, it's not a joke when we say be careful what your children are watching."

"I was able to research, and study, and go to little shops, which you would be really surprised that you go into a shop and it's actually a witchcraft shop under the disguise of just tapping into energy and 'new age' things."

"I'm telling you it was one of darkest times of my life. That realm is very real, just like the Kingdom of God and the Holy Ghost is real, so is that realm. And when you get in that realm and you open that door because the enemy wants to take you out."

Weaver, who also became a lesbian and drug addict, said it took years for her to break free.

"I was smoking methamphetamines in dope houses, sleeping in people's sheds, being tore up by bugs all day long. And so, I remember just crying out to God. I cried out to the top of my lungs, I said 'God Help Me!'"

That's when her life changed forever.

"God rescued me," said Weaver.

Today Weaver ministers through prophetic worship to thousands via Facebook through her ministry Jenny Weaver Worships.

To hear more about Jenny Weaver's life-changing story, tune into the Prayer Link. You can catch it Tuesday night at 6:30 pm eastern on the CBN News Channel.