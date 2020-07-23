Ben Shapiro Exposes Agenda to 'Destroy America in Three Easy Steps'

A growing number of Americans want to tear down what it's taken us 250 years to build – and they're starting by trying to cancel our shared history, ideals, and culture.

Traditional areas of civic agreement are vanishing. We can't agree on what makes America special. We can't even agree that America is special. We're coming to the point that we can't even agree what the word America itself means.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro points out that "disintegrationists" say we're stronger together, but their assault on America's history, philosophy, and culture will only tear us apart.

Who are the disintegrationists? From Howard Zinn's A People's History of the United States to the New York Times' "1619 Project," many modern analyses view American history through the lens of competing oppressions, a racist and corrupt experiment from the very beginning. They see American philosophy as a lie – beautiful words pasted over a thoroughly rotted system. They see America's culture of rights as a façade that merely reinforces traditional hierarchies of power, instead of being the only culture that guarantees freedom for individuals.

To see Pat Robertson's full interview with Ben Shapiro about the book, How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps, click on the player above.

In an interview on Thursday's 700 Club, author Ben Shapiro explained the origins of the "1619 Project."

"1619 is the date slaves arrived on American shores. And according to the New York Times and Nikole Hannah Jones, the de facto editor over there now, 1619 is the true founding of the United States. America is really not about the liberty of 1776, it's not about the history of Jamestown, it's not about Plymouth Rock," Shapiro said. "America is really about slavery. All of the institutions of the United States are built on the bedrock of bigotry and racism and cruelty toward others and therefore the entire system must be torn down," he went on.

Disintegrationist attacks on the values that built our nation are insidious because they replace each foundational belief, from the rights to free speech and self-defense to the importance of marriage and faith communities, with nothing more than increased reliance on the government.

Shapiro says the basic idea being touted is that the only good people who've ever lived are living right now. "It's a very anti-Judeo Christian world view," he said. "That human sin is only a product of the systems that human beings live in. That if you're Jewish or if you're Christian or if you believe the Judeo-Christian world view – if you're religious of any sort, actually – you tend to believe that human beings are endemically sinful, that human beings have the capacity for sin, and the fact that human beings have done bad things over the course of history is not always the result of a system," he said.

But that's not the way the disintegrationist Left sees the world. This twisted disintegrationist vision replaces the traditional "unionist" understanding that all Americans are united in a shared striving toward the perfection of universal ideals.

How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps shows that to be a cohesive nation we have to uphold foundational truths about ourselves, our history, and reality itself – to be unionists instead of disintegrationists. Shapiro offers a vital warning that if we don't recover these shared truths, our future – our union.

