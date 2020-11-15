Trump Supporters Beaten, Harassed by Counter-Protesters After 'Million MAGA March' in DC

What was intended to be a peaceful protest by pro-Trump supporters in Washington DC on Saturday turned violent at nightfall.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for the "Million Maga March" in an effort to support President Trump during ongoing investigations over the election results and claims of voter fraud.

Videos shared on social media show Trump supporters and counter-protesters engaged in violent confrontations, verbal harassment, and fistfights.

One disturbing video captures the counter-protesters punching a man in the head then kicking him while he laid unconscious on the ground.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE AND LANGUAGE

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

BLM rioter rushes in and punches a woman in the back of the head as she’s walking away. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1lrfD4MLxW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

Counter-protesters even tormented a family while they walked down the street - fueling fear among the children.

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

In a series of tweets, President Trump denounced the outbreak of violence and condemned Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for "not doing her job."

"Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late."

Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

A group of alleged Antifa members marched down one street chanting in unison.

Large crowd of antifa march on the streets of DC after the #MillionMAGAMarch. They chanted about burning things if they don’t get what they demand. pic.twitter.com/WFVaD8LxNg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A local news station reported that two police officers were injured, one man was stabbed, and at least 20 people were arrested.

