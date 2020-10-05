80-Year-Old Megachurch Pastor John Hagee Has COVID, 'Asks You to Pray for Him Daily'

Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

His son, Pastor Matt Hagee made the announcement during an online church service Sunday, adding that his father is currently under medical care.

Matt Hagee told the church that doctors caught the virus early and that his 80-year-old father is "feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope."

He asked the congregation to pray for his father, along with anyone else who is confronting COVID.

"He wanted me to tell you that he covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery but that he looks forward to seeing you again at Cornerstone very soon," Matt Hagee added.

While speaking to the congregation, Hagee's son pointed out that the coronavirus is a harsh reality among all of us, but having faith in our Heavenly Father is paramount.

"As it is a reality in our lives, we also have a promise that we serve a God who is a Healer," Matt Hagee added.

Pastor John Hagee is the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which encourages Americans to stand in defense of Israel and the Jewish people.

He is a fifth-generation pastor and the 47th descendent of his family to share the gospel since immigrating to America from Germany.

Pastor John Hagee received his bachelor's degree from Trinity University, earned a master's degree from North Texas University, and studied theology at Southwestern Bible Institute.

Cornerstone is a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 20,000 active members.

