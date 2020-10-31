‘This Is Insanity’: Cali’s Newsom Continues Drawing Ridicule for Thanksgiving Restrictions

The list of prominent figures blasting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his overreaching restrictions on Thanksgiving Day has continued to grow.

Rob Schneider, an actor and former “Saturday Night Live” comedian, has mockingly called Newsom an “emperor” for the mandates while journalist Megyn Kelly has condemned the restrictions as “insanity.” Others, like Christian author Dan Darling, have voiced concerns about government overreach.

State of California asking people gathering for holidays to provide a list of all people in their home and telling them what kind of serving dishes to use? Let’s fight COVID but is anyone uncomfortable with this level of government power? https://t.co/ZnDOTHEcOd — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) October 24, 2020

I’m uncomfortable with the government wanting names of people in their homes. I am for contact tracing but this makes me very nervous. I think it’s ok to be nervous about expanded government power. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) October 24, 2020

As CBN News previously reported, Newsom has said no more than three households can assemble at one time and has asked the Thanksgiving meal hosts to collect the names and contact information of every person who attends their respective events. The governor has also required all celebrations be held outdoors with everyone wearing masks and remaining six feet away from one another. He also said people shouldn’t be together for any longer than two hours.

In addition, Newsom — who has said people going out to eat should wear masks in between bites of food — “strongly discouraged” any singing, shouting, or chanting.

“We are entering into the holidays, but also we’re entering into part of the year where things cool down and people are more likely to congregate back indoors in settings that put their physical proximity and likelihood of transmission and transmitting disease at higher risk,” Newsom explained.

The progressive governor’s unending restrictions on Californians comes as the World Health Organization’s David Nabarro said in mid-October continued lockdowns are doing more harm than good. He said, “Lockdowns just have one consequence that we must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

In seeming contrast with Newsom’s philosophy, Nabarro explained, “The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

What else?

Schneider, who has been quite critical of the progressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said via Twitter he would like to “please recall” Newsom.

“Dear emperor Gavin Newsom,” he wrote sarcastically, “during our allotted [three] family limit this Thanksgiving, if my aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise not to sing. We will all just whisper, ‘Please recall [expletive] Gavin Newsom!'”

Kelly, host of the eponymously named podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” also called out the leftist governor for his Thanksgiving Day “insanity.”

CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity:

-Must be held *OUTSIDE*;

-Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized;

-Masks on while not eating;

-Singing “strongly discouraged;”

-Max of two hours together;

-6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise. https://t.co/wPpOBgSctN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 25, 2020

Here are a handful of other responses:

How many of you sheep are going along with Newsom's Thanksgiving protocols ? — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 21, 2020

“All gatherings must include no more than three households, including hosts and guests, and must be held outdoors, lasting for two hours of less.” Just make a few signs protesting Trump. Then invite as many people as you want, and you’ll have no problem. https://t.co/LOUPgUTrFI — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 26, 2020

This is the world mask shamers DEMAND we live in- Thanksgiving is now like a visit to the ER. Family must be treated like a disease risk at all times. Government tells you who you can see, and *how many minutes you can be in their presence*https://t.co/wEkjmao7Og — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 25, 2020