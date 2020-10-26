Satanic Protester Dumped Blood All Over Christian Preacher at Washington Prayer Event

At the huge worship event held on the National Mall in Washington, DC on Sunday, a Satanist reportedly attacked one of the organizers.

Dr. Charles Karuku with International Outreach Church prayed for our nation, which has been torn by racial riots and discrimination, to unite and "let the healing begin!"

Afterward, he was attacked by a protester who dumped blood all over him.

"Devil mad. WITCHES ARE RATTLED. THEIR POWER IS BROKEN," he wrote on Facebook. "I'm gonna keep the blood-stained clothes as a badge of honor for Jesus! Pleading the blood of Jesus. This movement is unstoppable."

Sean Feucht, who heads up the "Let Us Worship" outreaches, wrote on Facebook, "YOU KNOW YOU'RE BREAKING THROUGH IN DC WHEN A SATANIST DUMPS A BOWL OF BLOOD ALL OVER YOUR TEAMS FACE!!!!"

"You can't keep our joy down devils!! Over 35,000 showed up to declare the name of Jesus over our nation's Capital!! GOD ALWAYS WINS!!!!" Feucht continued.

This is not the only time Satanic protesters have targeted the "Let Us Worship" leaders.

Back in August, Feucht described what happened at their rally in Seattle:

"We had an entire satanic cult march through the worshippers the entire time yelling 'Hail Satan!' They killed our generators at one point...yet through it all...SEATTLE NEVER STOPPED SINGING!!! We saw salvations, healings, miracles, and baptisms! It was on another level! THE CHURCH REFUSED TO BE INTIMIDATED AND GOD KEPT POURING OUT!"

