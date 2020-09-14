'War On Police' Claims Two More Victims: LA Deputies Critically Wounded, Protesters Shout 'Kill the Police'

Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car.

The LA County Sheriff's Department has announced a $100,000 reward for the arrest of the gunman, and the shooting has already become a campaign issue

Two Los Angeles sheriff's deputies are fighting for their lives after being shot multiple times Saturday night.

Disturbing surveillance video showed a man dressed in black walk up to the deputies' vehicle near the Compton Metro station and then fire a gun multiple times into the car before running away.

LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Captain Kent Wegener said, "He acted like he was going to walk past the car, made a left turn towards the car, and raised a pistol, and fired several rounds inside the vehicle, striking both sheriff's deputies."

The deputies are a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old and a 24-year-old man who was sworn in only 14 months ago.

After the shooting, at least one person posted a video on Twitter laughing about the shooting of the police, and demonstrators then went to the hospital and tried to block the emergency room entrance. One shouted that he hoped the deputies died.

"They were saying death to the police, kill the police. And they were using all kind of curse words and derogatory words against the police," one witness said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN there's no place in a civilized society for people who call for law enforcement officers to die.

"I won't ever let a couple voices that not only are uncalled for, but it's abhorrent to say something like that when we have two deputies in grave condition," Garcetti said.

President Trump and Joe Biden both tweeted condemnations of the attack early Sunday, but later Biden tweeted again, calling for a ban of assault weapons.

Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

Trump called the shootings part of the war on the police.

"The radical left in America is waging open war on law enforcement. Hundreds of officers nationwide have been injured in left wing riots and mobs," Trump told a Nevada audience Sunday.

This takes place amid violent protests nationwide and calls for defunding of police by leftist groups, including the Black Lives Matter movement, which is openly Marxist.

BLM Founders Support Marxism and a Convicted Cop-Killer, Funding Comes Via Group with a Convicted Terrorist

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has said, "Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories."

The city manager of Lynwood, outside of Compton, is facing criticism for a post on Instagram following the shooting that the chickens have "come home to roost" — the quote Malcolm X used following the assassination of President Kennedy.

NEW: Jose Ometeotl, the city manager of Lynwood, posted on his Instagram that “Chickens come home to roost” following the ambush shooting of two LASD deputies in Compton. One is a 31 y/o mom of a young boy, the other is a 24 year old male deputy, both very new. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/CpMmmEZp5z — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

President Trump called for cop killers to be executed.



Thankfully, both deputies are expected to recover despite their serious injuries.