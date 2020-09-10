BLM Founders Support Marxism and a Convicted Cop-Killer, Funding Comes Via Group with a Convicted Terrorist

Protests continued in Rochester, New York, last night over the death of Daniel Prude, despite the police chief's announcement Wednesday that he and other leaders from his team are resigning.

Backed by Black Lives Matter, the demonstrators are now calling for the mayor's resignation and defunding the police.

Given the tactics and growing destruction of ongoing protests, critics are raising questions about the goals of the organization behind the movement.

As CBN News and other outlets have reported, the three founders of Black Lives Matter identify themselves as Marxists.

And one of them, Alicia Garza, says her inspiration comes from a domestic terrorist named Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, who was convicted of murdering a New Jersey state trooper, "execution-style".

The FBI Most Wanted list says, "Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range."

Meanwhile, the Washington Examiner reports that BLM funding is funneled through the left-wing group called Thousand Currents, which includes a convicted terrorist named Susan Rosenberg on its board of directors. Rosenberg was pardoned by President Bill Clinton.

CBN News spoke with Quin Hillyer, a commentary writer for the Examiner, to learn more about these connections.

"Their ultimate goal is cultural revolution and it's left-wing Marxist revolution at that. It is to completely upend the society, upend the capitalist system entirely, to institute a radical redistribution not just of wealth, but of all sorts of things, of power, etc., etc., and to create their openly Marxist or communist society, that's what they say they want to do," Hillyer explained.

The BLM organization also opposes the biblical definition of family and celebrates homosexuality and transgenderism. Its website lists among its goals: "We disrupt the western proscribed nuclear family structure.”



It's important to note that while many leaders believe that "Black Lives Matter" is an important sentiment, they don't agree with the tactics and ultimate goals of the BLM organization.

