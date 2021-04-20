Citing Campaign to 'Silence' and 'Punish', Mike Lindell's Company Countersues Dominion Voting Systems

Entrepreneur Mike Lindell's MyPillow company has filed a countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems in a federal court in Minnesota, alleging Dominion is on a crusade to "silence" and "punish" him for the charges he made against the software company about the results of the November presidential election.

Reuters reports Lindell's lawsuit came two months after Dominion brought a $1.3 billion case against him in federal court in Washington.

"This is a meritless, retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion," Stephen Shackelford, a lawyer for Dominion, said in a statement.

As CBN News reported in February, Dominion's defamation lawsuit alleges Lindell falsely accused the elections company of rigging the presidential election. It also maintains the businessman ignored repeated warnings from Dominion.

The voting technology company has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Dominion accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit labels the "Big Lie" that the company was used in a scheme to steal the election.

Lindell said at the time he was glad Dominion sued and that the legal process will vindicate him.

The new My Pillow lawsuit said Dominion's litigation against him violates his right to free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

Lindell, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has just launched his own alternative social media website called Frank. The businessman created his own outlet after the social media giant Twitter permanently banned him back in January, claiming he repeatedly violated their civic integrity policy with his posts.

The HarbingersDaily.com reports Lindell said his new website had already been attacked by hackers from all over the world.

The My Pillow businessman was live streaming for 48-hours as a "backup plan." The live stream can be accessed at Frank's website.

According to HarbingersDaily.com, the Livestream had 20 million viewers at one point.

Lindell said he's received death threats and explained that he has his own servers so that when the page goes operational it won't be vulnerable to being shut down by Big Tech censors.

In an interview with CBN News last month, Lindell said he believed his new venture would bring back free speech.

"It's going to bring back our free speech," he said. "Influencers, people that have print, podcasts, and TV can actually talk without getting taken down by YouTube."

He said the website will allow users to express themselves without having to "rely on your Apples, and your Amazons, and your YouTubes, and your Googles, and your sucker punch from Facebook, and all of these people who are completely suppressing us."

"I just want to have a place where everybody can talk," Lindell said.