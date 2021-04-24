'Not Out of the Woods Yet': Rep. Dan Crenshaw Grateful for Continued Prayers After Retinal Surgery

After undergoing retinal surgery two weeks ago, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) gave an update on his recovery process. Crenshaw said his retina is still in place but he cannot see anything other than lights and shadows.

Earlier this month, Crenshaw released a statement on Twitter that he noticed some "dark blurry spots" in his vision. An ophthalmologist advised him that the retina was detaching from his left eye and surgery was necessary.

In his update, Crenshaw said he is "hopeful" his sight will return to what it was before.

"I can lift my head up again and no longer have to position myself face-down, which is a relief. This is obviously good news, but we are not out of the woods yet," the 37-year-old said.

"The surgery went very well, thanks to the excellent doctors and nurses at the VA here in Houston, but I still have a while to go until I am fully recovered. I cannot fly on an airplane for at least six weeks because the pressure changes while flying may cause the gas bubble in my eye to expand."

Crenshaw, a retired Navy Seal, lost his right eye from an IED that detonated during a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan. He learned that his right eye was destroyed in the blast and his left eye had been badly damaged.

After multiple surgeries and months of recovery, he regained sight in his left eye and went out to deploy twice more before medically retiring in September 2016.

Then in November 2018, Crenshaw was elected to represent the people of Texas's Second Congressional District. Congress appointed him to the Homeland Security Committee and the Budget Committee and he was named Ranking Member of the Oversight, Management, and Accountability Subcommittee of the Homeland Security Committee.

During an interview last year, Crenshaw told CBN News that he hopes to continue serving his country for many years to come. As one of the most recognizable Millennials in the GOP, he could be a factor in helping Republicans better reach younger generations.

Crenshaw thanked everyone for their continued prayers and support while he and his wife Tara work through this challenging time.