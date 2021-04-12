'This Means Everything': Sean Feucht Receives William J. Seymour Award at 2021 Azusafest

"Let Us Worship" leader Sean Feucht received the William J. Seymour award last week, an honor given to leaders in ministry who exhibit the characteristics of the late preacher who led the Azusa Street revival that fueled the modern Pentecostal movement. Past recipients include Lou Engle, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and the late Dr. Myles Munroe.

Feucht started traveling the country last year, bringing his worship events to cities from coast to coast and he's helped lead revivals wherever he goes.

He wrote on Instagram that receiving the award is a huge honor, especially for simply doing what he loves.

"One of greatest honors of my life. I was given the William J Seymour award on the 115th anniversary of the Azusa Street revival in the exact birthplace in LA. Those who know me well understand that GLOBAL REVIVAL is what I live and die for - well beyond anything music-related - so this means everything!"

Since the start of the pandemic, his heart has been on revival and he hasn't backed down from officials who've tried to shut down his events or attempts by Big Tech to stop his music.

Feucht told CBN News that he believes there's a calling on believers to obey God instead of man.

"I think we really have to follow the call. And I think that the book of Acts is a really great reminder for this season," Feucht shared. "In Acts 4, Paul and Peter got in trouble by the government and then they went back together with other believers and prayed that God would make them more bold so that they could get into more trouble."

The worship leader explained that witnessing miracles and salvations is what drives him to continue traveling despite the pushback and threats he receives.

He's seen many miracles over the past year. At a recent event in Tennessee, one man with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) got out of his wheelchair and walked.

"He got out of his wheelchair and walked for the first time in 9 months and he walked all the way up on the stage and started dancing," Feucht said. "The next night another guy with ALS in a wheelchair came and that original guy went over to the new guy with ALS and prayed for him and he got out of his wheelchair."

He added, "after seeing that, how can we not go another night and see what else God has for us."

Feucht said some people are skeptical about the genuineness of these phenomena, but he strongly believes that God's healing power will restore the broken.

"I trust that God is so good and when He says by 'His stripes we are healed,' I just believe He's going to do it," he declared. "The greatest miracle we're experiencing is not that bodies are getting healed - which we love that- but it's that hearts are returning home to Jesus. People are running down to the altar to give their lives to Jesus...that's the greatest miracle we could ever experience."

"We're experiencing a move of God and it's happening across America. These are incredible times to be alive and I hope that this encourages you. There's a hunger for a move of God and we have to press in for it."

Let Us Worship will be in Missouri and Arkansas this weekend. To find out more, click here.