Orlando-Based 'Holy Land Experience' Comes to an End as TBN Sells Property to AdventHealth

The Orlando-Based Christian theme park called "The Holy Land Experience" has come to a definite end.

The park known for making the Bible come to life had already been struggling to make ends meet before COVID. Now the property where it used to reside has been sold to AdventHealth for a reported $32 million.

Religion News Service reports the park, which was owned by the Trinity Broadcasting Network or TBN, will be turned into a health care facility.

The attraction had closed last year due to COVID-19 but managed to reopen in April, offering two free admission days at the park.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was ending all stage shows on its 15-acre property located northeast of Universal Studios Florida and would focus its efforts as a biblical museum.

It also laid off 118 employees, including actors, retail employees, and food service workers.

According to the website, the attraction was founded by Marvin Rosenthal who bought the property in 1989. Rosenthal has referred to the park as a "living museum."

The park was millions in debt when TBN purchased it in 2007.

Management made several changes to attractions, including a biblical-themed miniature golf course where players journeyed through Noah's ark and Jonah's whale.

The sale of the property was completed last Monday. In a statement, AdventHealth emphasized the importance of offering health care services to local residents.

"AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced health care services to the community," the statement read. "Orlando continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and it's important that residents have access to health care that's close to home, convenient, and comprehensive."

AdventHealth, was founded by the Seventh-day Adventist Church "to extend the healing ministry of Christ."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***