Franklin Graham Urges Clergy to Support COVID Vaccines, Says Jesus Would Have Used Them Too

With some Americans feeling hesitant about getting a COVID-19 shot, evangelist Franklin Graham is urging pastors to encourage their congregations to trust in the vaccines.

Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse, told ABC News that there could be harmful consequences if pastors discourage church members from receiving the shot.

"I would hope that the pastors in the pulpit would tell people how they can be saved from God's judgment," Graham said. "I think for a pastor to tell someone not to take the vaccine is problematic because what would happen if that person got coronavirus and died?"

"I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them," he added.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, Graham praised God for positive achievements that have occurred over the past year.

"I'm thankful to God that we are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, and that steps are being taken to open our economy back up, get people back to work, and get children back to school. We thank God for these steps forward. Continue to pray for our nation."

Additionally, Pastor John Hagee with Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas stands by the connection between scripture and science.

Hagee, who tested positive for COVID last October, "believes in both the power of prayer and modern medicine. These are not mutually exclusive," said a Hagee Ministries spokesperson on his behalf.

Most importantly, these evangelists are reminding Americans that God is the Creator of science and medicine and vaccines can have a positive impact on our lives.

Romans 1:20 explains that the work of God's hand is unmistakable and the evidence proving this is irrefutable: "For since the creation of the world, His invisible attributes, His eternal nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse."