'Blue's Clues & You!' Promotes LGBTQ Agenda With Alphabet Song, 'P is for Pride'

The popular children's network Nickelodeon is now promoting LGBTQ pride to preschoolers with its educational show "Blue's Clues & You."

The animated adventure series, which is a reboot of the popular "Blue's Clues" show, featured a shocking twist during an ABC song that aired on YouTube last week.

As each letter of the alphabet is highlighted throughout the song, the beloved dog Blue bounces from page to page of a book teaching children what each one stands for.

A new '#BluesClues & You' ABCs song is getting attention for recognizing LGBTQ Pride.

"P is full of Pride" Blue sings, while multiple flags representing the LGBTQ community are displayed including the transgender, pansexual, intersex, asexual, gender-fluid community, and more.

At the end of the song, Blue says "the alphabet helps me be me."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the song is exclusive to the show's official YouTube channel and has not aired on television.

CBN News has previously reported that Nickelodeon has increased its efforts to indoctrinate young children with LGBTQ identities and issues.

Last December, the children's TV network collaborated with transgender actor Michael D. Cohen to help young transgender or "nonbinary" people become actors with a "Trans Youth Acting Challenge."

This past summer, Nickelodeon tweeted a picture of Spongebob Squarepants celebrating Pride Month, leaving many wondering if the beloved character is supposed to be part of the LGBTQ community.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month

(: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

SpongeBob was pictured with Cohen and Avatar Korra - two characters who identify as LGBTQ.

And for Pride month 2020, Nick Jr. shared a lesson on Instagram encouraging children to understand what the LGBTQ flag stands for.

Comments about the alphabet song on social media were mixed, ranging from outright approval to others saying "no more Nickelodeon" in their house, and that such content about sexual orientation did not belong on a children's network.

