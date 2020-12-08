Transgender Actor Teams Up With Nickelodeon to Hunt for Young Trans Actors

The children's TV network Nickelodeon is taking another step to promote the LGBTQ agenda, collaborating with transgender actor Michael D. Cohen to help young transgender or "nonbinary" people become actors.

Cohen announced the "Trans Youth Acting Challenge" in a video posted on Facebook, where he invited participants who live in the US or Canada to record their talents, then submit an audition tape by Dec. 23.

Twelve winners will take part in a Zoom acting class with Cohen, but everyone who submits a tape can partake in an online webinar with Nickelodeon's casting team.

"I'm so excited to see these auditions. This is a dream come true for me too," Cohen commented in the recording.

Cohen insisted that since sharing his transgender journey with Time Magazine in 2019, he's received lots of correspondence from "trans kids around the world" who dream of pursuing an acting career.

Known for portraying Schwoz on Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger" and "Danger Force," the actor underwent medical treatments to look like a male in 2000.

"I was misgendered at birth," he told Time. "I identify as male, and I am proud that I have had a transgender experience – a transgender journey."

Cohen rejects the idea that including LGBTQ characters and storylines in children's programming is about "pushing an agenda on kids."

CBN News has previously reported that Nickelodeon has increased its efforts to include LGBTQ figures into its programs like featuring various homosexual and lesbian artists.

This summer, the popular children's network tweeted a picture of Spongebob Squarepants celebrating Pride Month, leaving many wondering if the beloved character was part of the community.

SpongeBob was pictured with two characters who identify as LGBTQ - Michael D. Cohen and Avatar Korra from "The Legend of Korra," who identifies as bisexual.

