Crenshaw Christian Center Founder Frederick K.C. Price Dies After Battling COVID

Televangelist Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of Los-Angeles based Crenshaw Christian Center (CCC), passed away after battling COVID-19. He was 89-years-old.

The announcement was made on Friday in a Facebook post.

"Our Husband, Father and your Apostle has gone to be with the Lord this evening. We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a couple of weeks ago. But we are sad. Please allow us some time to process all of this. He fought the good fight of faith and laid hold of eternal life. The Price Family."

Frederick K.C. Price and his wife Betty were married for 67 years.

Price authored more than 50 books on faith, healing, prosperity, and the Holy Spirit. Besides his church, Price also founded several schools for ministry and formal education at the CCC campus, including the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools (preschool to 12th grade); the Ministry Training Institute; a CCC Correspondence School; the Frederick K.C. Price School of the Bible; and the Apostle Price Ministry Training Center.

