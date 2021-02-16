Ex-Planned Parenthood Employee Says Abortion Giant Treating Trans Kids Like a 'Cash Cow'

A former Planned Parenthood employee is speaking out about the organization's financial gains from trans-gender activism.

The ex-staffer recently spoke anonymously with Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, who writes about the encounter in her newsletter. Shrier says Planned Parenthood isn't just in the abortion business anymore - they're now becoming one of the top providers of cross-sex hormones.

The woman, whose prior employment was reportedly confirmed with a Planned Parenthood pay stub, said her job there involved providing hormone prescriptions to teen girls who identify as boys. While the ex-employee still supports Planned Parenthood's abortion agenda, she said, "Their recent roles in trans activism are abhorrent, and they're digging their own grave."

According to Shrier, she testified that no doctors were present to evaluate the girls at the clinic where she worked and that they were not always accompanied by a parent.

The former worker also said the clinic manager who handled treatments of testosterone and other hormones had "no prior medical experience," and that many children being treated had suffered emotional and mental abuse.

She's concerned about the children, saying, "Trans identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc."

Planned Parenthood in Central and Western New York is clear about the costs of its transgender treatments stating in a pamphlet: "If you do not have insurance or are choosing not to use your insurance, your visit will cost between $80 – $180 if you are an established patient or between $90 - $270 if you are a new patient with PPCWNY. Please be prepared to pay this amount."

Jesus Christ Can Heal People with Gender Dysphoria

As activists fight to make the transgender movement more publicly accepted, one ex-trans man is standing up to say that Jesus can change and heal anyone - even people struggling with gender dysphoria.

Jeffrey McCall once lived as a transgender woman. He told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that young teens struggling with their identity need to know the truth of the gospel to be set free.

"I think that people who are hurt and people who are deceived are being used by the enemy in the LGBTQ community and in Hollywood to push things that are anti-God," McCall said.

"I don't think it is the people in those communities that we should be against, but I definitely think it's the spirit behind it, the spirit of anti-Christ. It doesn't want to confess Jesus as Lord and to be your own God and to do your own thing, so I think we have to tackle the spiritual aspect to make any move in lowering all of this that has been pushed on children."

