Here's What Former VP Mike Pence Is Doing Since Leaving the White House

Former Vice President Mike Pence is keeping busy, landing not one, but two new positions after leaving office a little more than two weeks ago.

The Heritage Foundation announced on Thursday that Pence will be joining the conservative think tank as a distinguished visiting fellow.

The former vice president also tweeted about his new appointment, writing: "The @Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American."

The @Heritage Foundation is a flagship of the conservative movement and I am profoundly honored to join them as a distinguished visiting fellow to advance conservative policies that will benefit every American. https://t.co/htnz7RE6nm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 4, 2021

In his new position, Pence will give a series of speeches on policy issues and will also contribute a monthly column for Heritage's website The Daily Signal.

"Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments," said Heritage President Kay C. James in a statement. "That's why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation."

Pence Joins YAF as First Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar

The former vice president has also teamed up with the Young America's Foundation (YAF),

and will serve as the organization's first Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, the organization announced Friday.

In his new role, Pence will join the foundation's campus lecture program to deliver a pro-freedom message to college students across the nation once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides to allow such events. Besides giving campus lectures, the former vice president will also speak to student audiences at YAF conferences and will write a monthly op-ed for the organization's website.

"Vice President Pence has been a stalwart defender of individual freedom, traditional values, free markets, and limited government throughout his career of distinguished service to our country," noted former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, president of Young America's Foundation. "Now, by partnering with YAF, the Vice President will continue to attract new hearts and minds to the conservative cause, passing along the ideas of freedom—just as President Reagan did before, during, and after his time in office. Vice President Pence's energy and enthusiasm for Ronald Reagan's values has and will continue to inspire a new generation of young people."

As CBN News has reported, Pence frequently gave speeches to audiences of all ages during his tenure as the nation's 48th Vice President. Last October during the 2020 presidential campaign, Pence spoke at the FAMiLY LEADER Foundation's "Faith in Leadership, America's Need for Revival" in Des Moines, Iowa. CBN News also went on the road with the former vice president during his "Faith in America" tour last summer.

In addition, Pence will use his prior experience as a conservative radio and television talk show host to start his own video podcast for the YAF this year. His show will be targeted to reach a younger audience, according to Politico.com.

"The vice president will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward," a spokesperson for Pence told the news website.

Politico reports Pence may be looking at a potential book deal as well as plans to create a new fundraising committee in order to help Republican House and Senate candidates with their campaigns in the 2022 midterm elections.

