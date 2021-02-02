TX Pregnancy Center Celebrates 90,000 Babies Saved: 'We See It as a Divine Appointment'

A Texas pregnancy center is celebrating 30 years of providing women with guidance, education, and medical help.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center, strategically positioned directly across the street from a Planned Parenthood clinic, has been sharing the hope of the gospel in the Dallas Fort Worth area since 1991.

It's served 100,000 patients and reports 90,000 women have chosen to have their babies as a result of its ministry efforts.

More than 400 people chose faith in Christ in the last year alone.

Leanne Jamieson, executive director at the center told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that the center serves as a beacon of light for women who are facing challenging issues.

"When that young woman or couple walks in through the door of our center, we see it as a divine appointment. And in our experience, they also are often broken and looking for hope," Jamieson said.

"They found themselves in this circumstance and it really often reveals other areas of their life that they are struggling in and we are really good listeners and we are really there to help them problem solve and navigate their situation. I tell our volunteers and our staff if you are a good listener then God is going to open that door."

The pregnancy center, which was started by Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, wants women to know all of their options and understand that they're not alone, Baptist Press reports.

"I really believe that most people seeking an abortion are doing it for some very fundamental reasons," Jamieson said. "Often there's a great deal of fear surrounding their pregnancy and because of that fear they're really looking for some sort of answer, we might say hope - hope that pregnancy does not have to change their life in what they view to be a disastrous way."

"Some of the stories we hear would break your heart," she added. "But I'm so grateful to know that I know a Lord that specializes in the broken."

Staff members at the center often encounter young women who say they don't want their life to change simply because they're pregnant.

"We want to take head-on some of the misconceptions these young women have," Jamieson said. "A lot of what they think is not true."

Additionally, Prestonwood Baptist Church has arranged for their girl's ministry to serve at the pregnancy center - revealing what it truly means to be "rooted in Christ."

"We couldn't think of any place that serves others better than the (Prestonwood) Pregnancy Center," said Stephanie Williford, director of the girls' ministry. "It was also an opportunity for them to see a picture of God's love and redemption!"

Jamieson noted the importance of teaching young girls about the services that are offered to women and show them how to become advocates for the center.

"God is the creator and giver of life so we talk about what we do here, why we do what we do, and we show them," she said. "Sometimes we have to serve their peers—they might have a friend who made some choices, and we talk about what you do say and what you don't say."

Leanne said she enjoys seeing teenagers serve at the center and learn about the different aspects of pregnancy, especially when it's unplanned.

"I think the teenage years are a time of exploration, in what they believe and why they believe it, and in the value of life," she explained. "I'd rather have them come to the pregnancy center before they go off in the world, to college, and they hear a different message."

The center gives women access to their medical services at no cost. That includes pregnancy testing, an ultrasound to confirm the baby's due date, and much-needed support for the expectant mother.

To see more of this interview, watch Prayer Link on the CBN News Channel, Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***