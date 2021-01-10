Parler Suspended From Amazon, Apple, Google; CEO Says It's a 'Coordinated Attack by the Tech Giants'

Parler, the conservative-leaning social media platform, will been suspended from Amazon's cloud hosting service starting Sunday evening over claims that users were "inciting violence" following last week's protests at the Capitol.

Parler reportedly failed to properly manage an increase in violent content, which breaches the Amazon Web Services (AWS) user agreement, according to an email seen by BuzzFeed News.

The AWS Trust and Safety team advised Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff that the platform did not properly adhere to the terms of service.

"Recently, we've seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms," the email reads. "It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service."

Additionally, the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice tweeted that "Amazon deny Parler services until it removes posts inciting violence, including at the Presidential inauguration."

"We cannot be complicit in more bloodshed and violent attacks on democracy," they said.

Parler CEO John Matze said in a statement that "there is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch."

"This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place," he wrote. "We were too successful too fast."

BuzzFeed News reported that the app was also suspended by Apple and Google until it establishes a moderation plan that addresses "this ongoing and urgent public safety threat."

"We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 that led (among other things) to loss of life, numerous injuries, and the destruction of property," Apple wrote to Parler. "The app also appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities."

A Google spokesperson told Fox News, "We're aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US."

Apple told Fox News that "Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety."

Parler was launched in 2018 and classifies itself as a "free speech" platform that supports equality and religious freedom.

CBN News reported that the social media platform saw a spike in users last November after mounting pressure over big tech censorship among conservatives, pro-lifers, and some affiliated with the White House.

