Democrats Unleash Second Impeachment Case Against Trump, Several GOP Senators Want Him to Resign

Democrats in the House of Representatives filed an impeachment charge against President Trump on Monday morning, accusing him of "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly Capitol Hill riot. The impeachment vote could come later this week.

The bill was submitted by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Ted Lieu of California, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jerrold Nadler of New York. It accuses President Trump of threatening “the integrity of the democratic system" saying he "interfered with the peaceful transition of power.” Last week, after the riot, President Trump promised a peaceful transition.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also calling on the House to approve a resolution demanding Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet use the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump. But Pence is not expected to do so. A vote on that resolution is now planned for Tuesday.

Pelosi told CBS' 60 Minutes program she's ready to impeach Trump a second time, something that has never been done in our nation's history. "I like the 25th Amendment because it gets rid of him. He is out of office, but there is strong support in the Congress for impeaching the president a second time," Pelosi said.

The Democrats' single article of impeachment, charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection," and at least 200 lawmakers support the resolution. So far, no Republican has publicly signed on.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said, "I think the best thing for the country to heal would be for him to resign. The next best thing is the 25th Amendment."

But Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (NE) said he would consider any impeachment articles brought by the House against President Trump

The President is blamed for inciting the violence at the Capitol when he told supporters, "We're going to the Capitol...and if you don't fight like hell we're not going to have a country anymore."

The President later tweeted "Be peaceful," but it was too late.

Rioters inside the Capitol could be heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence," angry that the vice president didn't try to block the electoral votes from being counted.

The attack left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died from injuries sustained during the attack.

One of the rioters, Ashli Babbit, was shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Pat Toomey (PA) have called on the president to resign.

Toomey told NBC's Chuck Todd, "I think the best thing for our country, Chuck, is for the president to resign and go away."

But Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) says there's no way the president could be removed from office before January 20 if he doesn't choose to resign.

Meanwhile, there have been at least 60 arrests and 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened in the wake of Wednesday's US Capitol breach, including Eric Gavelek of Munchel, TN, allegedly seen with zip ties inside the Senate chamber, and Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr., accused of bringing an assault rifle to DC and threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

What happened at the Capitol has officials preparing to ramp up security for Joe Biden's inauguration next week, but so far, there are no plans to change the location of the event itself.

