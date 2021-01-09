President Trump Considers Creating His Own Platform Following Twitter Ban

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that he is looking into creating his own social media site following the bold move by Twitter to ban the president from the platform.

Fox News reports that Trump tweeted from the @Potus account, indicating that he was discussing the idea with other sites and an update would be forthcoming.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

"STAY TUNED!" he added.

In the @POTUS tweets, Trump noted overturning Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that safeguards tech companies from being held accountable for what users post on their sites.

"Twitter may be a private company," the president said "but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."

Twitter promptly removed the tweets from that account, referencing its guidelines on banned users attempting to bypass the block by way of other accounts.

The social media giant said on Friday that tweets from @realDonaldTrump account were "permanently suspended due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

And Facebook on Thursday blocked Trump from using his Facebook and Instagram accounts. The block will remain in place until after Biden takes office.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Meanwhile, the Twitter alternative, Gab is experiencing an uptick in users since the president was banned, according to Fox News.

Company founder and CEO Andrew Torba, who is a Trump supporter wrote on Friday, "More servers are being spun up as we speak. Record traffic. Remember: we own our server hardware, it's not as easy as pressing a button on a cloud hosting provider, but we can't be banned from servers that we own! Please be patient. God is in control."

