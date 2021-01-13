'Your Courage and Bravery Will NOT be Forgotten': Signs Honoring Capitol Police Decorate Capitol Hill Tunnels

One week ago, a violent mob breached the US Capitol building in a fight against the counting of the electoral votes.
The incident resulted in the deaths of five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who passed away from injuries sustained during the attack.
But during this dark time in history, a light has appeared and the brave men and women who fought against the attackers are being honored.
Signs commending the US Capitol Police for their efforts to ensure the safety of lawmakers can now be seen hanging along the Capitol Tunnel. CBN News photographer Mario Gonzalez captured some of those encouraging messages:
One sign says, "We know your shift didn't end when it got quiet - that in many ways it hasn't ended yet. You have all of us behind you and we will be here until the end, doing our job because you haven't quit yours. Thank you."
Another reads, "Your courage and bravery will NOT be forgotten. We love you! Thank you."
The House Administration even made a sign simply saying, "Thank you."
The Christian Perspective
These simple acts of kindness can be seen as a reminder of the immeasurable love God gives to us which we are called to reciprocate.
"Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor," Romans 12:10.
