Catholic Bishops Won't Deny Biden, Pro-Choice Politicians Communion After All

U.S. Catholic bishops will not be putting forth a policy on withholding communion from pro-choice politicians.

The new signal from the bishops was announced after months of controversy in the Catholic church over President Biden's support for abortion and whether America's second Catholic president should be allowed to receive communion since his actions violate the pro-life, biblical teachings of the Catholic church.

After voting overwhelmingly to draft a document on "the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church," the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) put out a Q&A to explain the vote.

Though the final draft on communion is a ways off from publication, the USCCB stated that "There will be no national policy on withholding Communion from politicians."

"The intent is to present a clear understanding of the Church's teachings to bring heightened awareness among the faithful of how the Eucharist can transform our lives and bring us closer to our Creator and the life He wants for us," the document continued.

A Washington, D.C. church often visited by President Biden for Sunday Mass said in a statement that it will not ban communion from those wishing to receive it.

"Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it," the council said in a post on the parish's website.

The news comes as some church leaders are still concerned over Biden's support of abortion.

Since taking office, Biden has been targeting rules that protect the unborn, including the Mexico City Policy that prohibited taxpayer funds for abortions abroad. He previously opposed efforts to end that policy.

The president also changed his position on the Hyde Amendment which had blocked U.S. taxpayers' money from being used to abort babies inside the U.S.

"If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," Biden said.

In the 1980s, Biden voted in favor of a constitutional amendment to allow states to overturn Roe v. Wade. Then in the '90s, he voted against federal funds for abortion at least 50 times.

But Biden has completely reversed his views on many life issues and has even revoked several pro-life executive orders by former President Donald Trump.

