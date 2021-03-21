Donald Trump Making a Return to Social Media in 2-3 Months With Brand New Platform, Advisor Says

One of Donald Trump's senior advisers says he will be back on social media soon but this time on his own platform.

Jason Miller, who was the spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday that the former president will return to social networking with a brand new platform.

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) March 21, 2021

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller said, expecting it to attract "tens of millions of people."

And the move is expected to happen in two to three months.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

CBN News previously reported in January that Trump was looking into creating his own social media site following the bold move by Twitter to ban him from the platform.

At the time, Trump tweeted from the @Potus account, indicating that he was discussing the idea with other sites and an update would be forthcoming.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!"

"STAY TUNED!" he added.

In the @POTUS tweets, Trump noted overturning Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that safeguards tech companies from being held accountable for what users post on their sites.

"Twitter may be a private company," the former president said, "but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."

Twitter promptly removed the tweets from that account, referencing its guidelines on banned users attempting to bypass the block by way of other accounts.

Trump was also banned from Facebook and Instagram shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.