'Good to be Back': Rep. Dan Crenshaw Attends Virtual Meeting Despite Vision Loss After Eye Surgery

Congressman Dan Crenshaw made his first public appearance Thursday since eye surgery left the Texas Republican effectively blind last month.

Crenshaw spoke to his colleagues virtually while attending the House Energy and Commerce meeting with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Just now: @RepDanCrenshaw joined @HouseCommerce hearing for first time since emergency eye surgery. "It's good to be back with y'all...still can't see y'all! Don't need to feel bad for me. We raise our right hand and then we ask to go to war, and sometimes this is what happens." pic.twitter.com/6FXhhR2N1E — Justin Discigil (@JDiscigil) April 29, 2021

He told his fellow committee members it was "good to be back" but urged them not to "feel bad" for him.

"We raise our right hand and then we ask to go to war, and sometimes this is what happens," Crenshaw said.

"But I hope to be back to normal within a couple months," the Texas congressman added. "But, for now, even a blind knuckle-dragger can do a hearing, so here I am and let's get to work."

The 37-year-old retired Navy Seal lost his right eye from an IED (improvised explosive device) that detonated during a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan. Crenshaw learned that his right eye was destroyed in the blast and his left eye was badly damaged.

After multiple surgeries and months of recovery, he regained sight in his left eye and went out to deploy twice more before medically retiring in September 2016.

In a separate video shared on Twitter, Crenshaw explained that he's doing well, but his vision is still impaired and he's experiencing some pain.

"Still can't see yet very well,” he said. “Still got some pain and inflammation you can see that, pretty red eye, but doctors are optimistic, been doing various follow up appts by now and the retina is staying in place which means we'll hopeful I'll return to some sense of normalcy in the next couple of months."

Quick update on my recovery and how I am doing! pic.twitter.com/d2IjG5ODRh — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 29, 2021

The congressman has given several updates since undergoing emergency surgery on April 9th after doctors discovered that the retina was detaching from his left eye.