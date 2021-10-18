'Biden Could Be Directly Implicated': Legal Scholar Calls for Special Counsel as Emails Reveal Shared Bank Accounts

Hunter Biden announced last December that federal prosecutors were investigating his tax affairs, but now experts have told The Daily Mail that President Biden could become entangled in an FBI investigation of Hunter's finances. That comes after emails revealed the father and son shared accounts and paid each other's bills.

The emails recovered by DailyMail.com were reportedly from Hunter's abandoned laptop which was discovered before the election in 2020. The Mail reports the electronic messages between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca, allegedly reveal that Schwerin was:

working on Joe Biden's taxes,

discussing the father and son paying each other's household bills,

fielding requests for a book deal for the then-vice president, and

managing the donation of Joe Biden's Senate papers to the University of Delaware.

"It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president's affairs rather than government officials in the Office of the Vice President," the newspaper reported.

A former federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law told The Daily Mail that if money was flowing between Hunter and his father, that could make Joe a target of the probe – but investigators would have a tough time sitting down with the president.

"Whatever transaction you're looking at, if there's a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes (they would be investigated)," the unnamed ex-prosecutor said.

"Obviously, if you're talking about the President of the United States, you'd better have a pretty d*** good reason to talk to that person," the ex-prosecutor continued.

As CBN News reported last December, the investigation of Hunter Biden was first initiated in 2018 as a money-laundering probe but has now morphed into much more, including business dealings in China and potential violations of tax laws from earnings in Ukraine. It's also expanded to include his uncle James Biden.

President Biden has claimed he knew nothing about his son's business dealings. But as multiple news outlets reported in October 2020, a former business associate of Hunter Biden said the claim made by then-presidential candidate Biden was false.

"I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line," Tony Bobulinski said.



Bobulinski said he was in a 2017 meeting, along with Joe Biden, about the family's business plans.



"On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face," he said. "In fact, I was advised by Gillian Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret."

While questions have been raised, President Biden has not been officially implicated in these investigations into his family's business dealings.

George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in his blog that it's time for an independent special counsel to look into the allegations.

"The emails link President Biden to his son's accounts and indicate a commingling of funds with money coming from controversial foreign sources," Turley wrote. "Even more embarrassing, the shared account may have been used to pay a Russian prostitute named 'Yanna'."

"The commingling of funds is the latest contraction of President Biden's repeated claims that he was unaware and uninvolved in past dealings by his son. Given these links, there are legitimate questions of why the Justice Department has not sought a special counsel in the ongoing investigation of alleged money-laundering and tax violations linked to the president's son," the legal scholar continued.

"The tranche of emails raises a new and disturbing element: the possible mixing of accounts and funds between Hunter and his father. If true, President Biden could be directly implicated in ongoing investigations into his son's money transfers and dealings," Turley pointed out.

The George Washington University law professor noted President Biden has insisted that his son did nothing wrong. "That is obviously untrue," he wrote.

"One can argue over whether Hunter committed any crime, but few would say that there is nothing wrong with raw influence-peddling worth millions with foreign entities. The public has a legitimate reason to know whether the President or his family ran an influence-peddling operation worth millions," Turley continued.

In the emails, President Biden is reportedly referred to as "The Big Guy."

"'The Big Guy' is now president and his administration is handling an investigation that could have political as well as legal implications for him and his family. It may be time for a special counsel," Turley suggested.

