Book Portraying 'Pedophilia' Found in Public School Libraries After 2 Organizations Say It's Essential for Kids

A book depicting pornography between same-sex couples is popping up in public school libraries across the country after two national school library organizations have deemed it necessary reading material for children.

According to The Western Journal, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe has been spotted in school libraries in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and Rhode Island.

The book reportedly contains animated images of minors performing pornographic, sexual acts.

The School Library Journal is the first notable organization promoting the book and describes itself as a "premiere publication for librarians and information specialists who work with children and teens."

"It's also a great resource for those who identify as nonbinary or asexual as well as those who know someone who identifies that way and wish to better understand," the organization's review reads.

Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) is the second group that supports the distribution of Gender Queer in public schools.

YALSA even granted the "Alex Award" to the book, an accolade given to books that have "special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18."

"Kobabe's path to understanding … gender and sexuality comes into beautiful focus in this graphic memoir, expressively illustrated with retro colors and simple lines. Readers will recognize a kindred spirit in Kobabe and/or gain insight into what it's like to identify outside of the cisgender/heterosexual 'norm,'" YALSA said in its review.

Other sightings of the book were made public last month when a northern Virginia mother addressed the matter with school board members during a meeting.

CBN's Faithwire reported that Stacey Langton told the Fairfax County Public Schools the book contained "pedophilia" in explicit detail and sexual encounters between underage boys and adult males.

"Pornography is offensive to all people," Langton told school board members. "It is offensive to common decency."

Several weeks later, Nicole Solas found the book in her child's high school library.

Solas shared pages from the book on Twitter, then revealed that she was going to show the images to local police.

North Carolina's Republican Lt. Gov, Mark Robinson condemned the book's distribution to children.

"There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," he said earlier this month. "The idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classrooms is abhorrent."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***