'Nothing Short of Child Sacrifice': Pelosi's Archbishop Says Her Pro-Abortion Bill Is What He'd Expect from a 'Satanist'

The Archbishop of San Francisco issued a scathing statement saying the pro-abortion Women's Health Protection Act (HR 3755) passed by Congress is something he'd expect from a "devout Satanist" rather than a devoted Catholic.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone called out Catholic politicians, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who had praised the pro-abortion measure saying it's about people's medical choices.

Cordileone directed those supporting HR 3755 to consider recent comments made by Pope Francis who compared abortion to murder.

"It is especially shameful that any self-professed Catholic would be implicated in such an evil, let alone advocate for it," he wrote. "To Catholic politicians in particular, I implore you to listen to the words of Pope Francis who just last weekend, during his flight back to Rome from Slovakia, said: 'Abortion is more than a problem. Abortion is homicide ... It is a human life, period. And this human life must be respected."

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed the measure on Sept. 24 with a vote of 218 to 211, so now it's up to the Senate.

The bill would allow abortion of viable preborn babies, nullify a women's "right to know" laws and parental involvement statutes for minors. It would also overturn state laws that protect unborn people with Down Syndrome, among other things.

"This proposed legislation is nothing short of child sacrifice, and clearly in reaction, among other things, to the recently passed Texas Heartbeat bill," the Archbishop added. "It should come as no surprise, then, that that (Texas) bill is being challenged by none other than The Satanic Temple and precisely on the grounds of religious freedom."

"Indeed, HR 3755 is surely the type of legislation one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic," he said.

He then asked Catholics to pray and fast for lawmakers of Congress, including Pelosi, that there would be a conversion of their hearts.

"I therefore ask all Catholics in our country immediately to pray and fast for members of Congress to do the right thing and keep this atrocity from being enacted in the law," Cordileone noted. "A child is not an object to be thrown away, and neither is a mother's heart. I've said it before and I'll say it again: the answer to a woman in a crisis pregnancy is not violence but love. This is America. We can do better."

Cordileone asked people to sign up for the "Rose and Rosary for Nancy" campaign at BenedictInstitute.org. When participants sign up, a rose is sent to Pelosi "as a symbol of your prayer and fasting for her."

When asked about the Archbishop's remarks, Pelosi responded, "It's not our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families. What business is it of any of us to tell anyone else what to do?"

As CBN News reported last summer, bishops in the United States discussed whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including President Joe Biden, Pelosi, and climate czar John Kerry should be denied Communion for their views.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) agreed in June that it would not put forth a policy on withholding communion from pro-choice politicians.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***