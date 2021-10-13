Parents Slam Loudoun County School Board After Report of Skirt-Wearing Boy Sexual Assaulting Girl in Bathroom

Shocking allegations led to another heated school board meeting in northern Virginia Tuesday night, and now some parents are calling for a superintendent to resign.

A disturbing report of alleged sexual assault fueled the latest tension-filled school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Outrage over a student, who was charged with sexual assault at two different school campuses, prompted parents to speak out against Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) making questionable accommodations for transgender students.

Local father, Scott Smith, told The Daily Wire that his daughter was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at Stonebridge High School back in May after a boy wearing a skirt entered the girls' bathroom.

Smith attended a June school board meeting where he voiced his concerns over students using restrooms that correspond with their chosen gender identity. He said the controversial policies being pushed by LCPS factored into the attack against his daughter.

He was arrested at that meeting and later found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

"If someone would have sat and listened for thirty seconds to what Scott had to say, they would have been mortified and heartbroken," said Scott's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster.

Following The Daily Wire's story on the situation, more than 60 parents showed up to last night's board meeting to demand that the Loudoun County school superintendent resign.

"You guys failed. Sexual assaults happening in public schools is unacceptable and should never happen," said parent Linda Killen.

One mother questioned the school board's ability to safeguard children from harmful situations.

"How do you expect parents across this county to drop off their kids and entrust you all to keep them safe when you've shown on more than one occasion you are not up for the job?" asked Monica Sadeghi.

In a statement released Wednesday, the LCPS claimed that the school board was unaware of the details regarding Smith's daughter at the time of the June meeting and had only learned of the alleged rape through the Daily Wire's recent report.

NEW: Statement from Loudoun County Public Schools on the two alleged assaults that it appears to have covered up. pic.twitter.com/sOb0OlIYVR — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 13, 2021

In spite of heavy opposition from concerned parents and teachers, LCPS passed Policy 8040: Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students in August.

The policy specifies that LCPS staff "shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their consistently asserted gender identity without any substantiating evidence, regardless of the name and gender recorded in the student's permanent educational record."

Students are also permitted to use the restroom or locker room "that corresponds to their consistently asserted gender identity." And for additional privacy, administrators should consider creating "gender-inclusive or single-user restrooms."

