New York Times Admits Life Begins at Conception in Article on Democrats' Cradle to Grave 'Social Safety' Net

The New York Times has admitted life begins at conception, actually more than once in the same article.

In an article printed on Sept. 7, below the headline, From Cradle to the Grave, Democrats Move to Expand Social Safety Net, the Times printed a subhead which read: "The $3.5 trillion social policy bill that lawmakers begin drafting this week would touch virtually every American, at every point in life, from conception to old age."

Then the lead paragraph by Times veteran correspondent Jonathan Weisman reads:

"When congressional committees meet this week to begin formally drafting Democrats' ambitious social policy plan, they will be undertaking the most significant expansion of the nation's safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American's life, from conception to aged infirmity."

A little later in the story that touches on how Democrats will have to unite like never before in order to get the budget bill passed, there's this line about how the government's efforts will cover from "conception to death."

"To grasp the intended measure's scope, consider a life, from conception to death. Democrats intend to fund paid family and medical leave to allow a parent to take some time off during pregnancy and after a child's birth," according to the Times.

As CBN News reported in 2019, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Chicago wrote and successfully defended his dissertation after asking thousands of scientists, "When does life begin?"

The College Fix reported the result of Steven Jacobs' work reveals a stunning fact about American academia in the field of biology: a large majority of professors overwhelmingly agree with the pro-life position that human life begins at conception, even though their politics may not.

According to the website, while nearly 90 percent of "very pro-life" respondents answered that it begins at fertilization, still nearly three-quarters of "pro-choice" respondents answered the same. Around three-fifths of "very pro-choice" respondents felt the same.

As CBN's Faithwire reported, just last week, President Joe Biden — who has been described by the White House as a "devout Catholic" — said he "doesn't agree" human life begins at conception.

Biden made the comments during a press conference when he was asked about the pro-life law implemented this week in Texas. He told reporters he is "a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade," and argued the legislation — S.B. 8 — "creates a vigilante system where people get rewards to go out, and, anyway."

"I respect people who don't support Roe v. Wade, I respect their views," the president said. "I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all — I respect that, don't agree, but I respect that. I'm not gonna impose that on people."

That comment, however, flies in the face of the teaching of the Catholic Church.

The official doctrine of the Church states human life "must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception."

"From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being of life," according to the Catechism, drawing from Jeremiah 1:5, which states, "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you."

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Sunday, Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, wrote: "You cannot be a good Catholic and support expanding a government-approved right to kill innocent human beings."

"As a faith leader in the Catholic community, I find it especially disturbing that so many of the politicians on the wrong side of the preeminent human rights issue of our time are self-professed Catholics," Cordileone noted.