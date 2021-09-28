Vaccine Mandates Lead to Mass Firings and Mass Walkouts from State Troopers to Hospital Workers

A number of employees across the country are standing firm in their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite what it means for their careers. Some have simply quit their jobs while others have already been fired.

A health system in North Carolina has fired 175 people who were not vaccinated.

Dozens of states troopers in Massachusetts resigned after they were told to get the shot by October 17 or face termination from their jobs.

"Many of these troopers are going to be returning to their previous municipal police departments within the state that allow for regular testing and masks," said Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Cherven explained that the State Police were already struggling with staffing shortages and the mandate is making the situation even worse.

"The State Police are already critically short-staffed and acknowledge this by the unprecedented moves to take officers from specialty units that investigate homicides, terrorism, computer crimes, arsons, and human trafficking, to name just a few," Cherven said.

In New York, public school teachers and staff are required to get vaccinated by 5:00 pm Friday, but many are protesting that mandate.

Some hospitals and nursing homes in New York have started removing workers because they haven't met the state's Monday deadline to get immunized.

Melody Butler, a nurse and the executive director of the nonprofit Nurses Who Vaccinate, says some healthcare workers don't want to get vaccinated because the research was fast-tracked or they have natural immunity from already overcoming a COVID infection. Others are concerned how the vaccine will affect fertility.

Butler believes that showing sensitivity toward employees and their concerns, rather than forcing them to comply or face the consequences, will lead to a better outcome.

"Speak to individuals in a compassionate and kind manner," she explained. "Knowing that the person talking to you wants you to get vaccinated not because it's the law, but because they care."

Several maternity wards have made headlines for not being able to keep enough experienced nurses on staff which has led them to temporarily stop delivering babies.

The birthing center at Lewis County General Hospital in upstate New York was affected after 30 workers resigned over the vaccine mandate.

In Houston, 150 hospital workers resigned earlier this year when they were told to complete their immunization by June 7.

And those opposing the vaccine for reasons of faith are seeking guidance on how to claim a religious exemption.

Religious freedom advocates like the Religious Freedom Institute (RFI) and Liberty Counsel say their phone lines have been buzzing.

Legal scholars say an individual's sincerely held belief qualifies someone to object on religious grounds.