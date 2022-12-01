Biden Admin Wants Sex-Change Surgery for Minors to Be Covered by Taxpayer Dollars

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra recently confirmed that the Biden administration supports using taxpayer dollars to cover gender transition procedures for minors and adults that healthcare providers have determined are "medically necessary."

In a written testimony submitted to the House Committee on Education and Labor on Nov. 29, Becerra suggested the administration has no issue using tax dollars to cover treatments like hormone therapy, sex reassignment surgery, and facial surgery.

"The Biden-Harris Administration supports the upcoming release of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Standards of Care Version 8 and believes that all children and adults should be afforded life-saving, medically necessary care. Payers, both public and private, should cover treatments which medical experts have determined to be medically necessary," Becerra wrote to Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller.

Biden’s HHS Secretary has now confirmed that the Biden Administration is using taxpayer dollars to push young children to have sex change operations and take dangerous chemicals that do permanent damage to their bodies.https://t.co/WjhTlJVidc — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) November 30, 2022

Miller also confirmed to the outlet that the Biden administration supports these procedures being completed without parents' consent.

"Biden's HHS Secretary has now confirmed that the Biden Administration is using taxpayer dollars to push young children to have sex change operations and take dangerous chemicals that do permanent damage to their bodies. The Biden Administration even supports allowing these procedures to occur without parental consent. American taxpayer dollars should never fund puberty blockers and sex change surgeries on minor children," Miller said.

In his response, Becerra repeatedly cited the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Standards of Care Version 8, which provides an extensive outline for physicians performing sex-change operations and other procedures on minors and adults.

This guidance suggests that gender-change procedures for adolescent youth have "positive outcomes", but admits there is "limited data on the optimal timing" of gender alterations "as well as the long-term physical, psychological, and neurodevelopmental outcomes in youth."

READ England's Health Service Unveils Shocking Revelations About Transgender Youth: A 'Transient Phase'?

When it comes to children, the WPATH guidance claims that "childhood gender diversity is not a pathology or mental health disorder" and that they do not agree with attempts to "convert" children back to their biological sex as dictated by their DNA.

READ 'Not Safe': Britain's Tavistock Sex-Change Clinic for Children Closed After Damning Report

In April, Miller questioned Becerra about the Biden administration's position on performing gender reassignment surgery on minors.

"Congresswoman, we will continue to comply with the law and provide people with the protections they need to get the medical services they are entitled to," he said during his testimony. He argued it was a decision that politicians should not "interfere" with.

As CBN News reported, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) also recently sent a letter to Becerra calling for all documents and communications about federal funds being used to pursue gender-related medicine for children.

"The Biden Administration appears to be encouraging any child, who does not conform to perceptions of masculine or feminine stereotypes, to alter his or her body through potentially irreversible medical or surgical intervention. Instead of funding these life-altering drugs and procedures, our government should be promoting policies to protect vulnerable children—who cannot consent. In light of these concerns, I am requesting documents and information to understand whether, and to what extent, taxpayer dollars are being used to promote and/or fund these potentially harmful practices," Mace wrote.

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBN News.