Pro-Abortion Group Threatens to 'Shoot Up' Nebraska Pro-life Center

A pro-abortion activism group has threatened to "shoot up" a Nebraska pro-life organization if a sanctuary city initiative is passed and their "right" to abort babies is taken away.

Students for Life Action team members arrived at a workshop held at St. John Paul II Newman Center in Bellevue, Nebraska this weekend when they found a note posted on the front door.

"If our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman center with our new AR14 rifles," it read.



The note was signed by Jane's Revenge, a radical group that has been characterized by some as a domestic terrorist organization. The decentralized group has claimed responsibility for firebombing attacks, vandalism, and other threats against crisis pregnancy centers, churches, and pro-life organizations in dozen of cities in the last year.

According to the Students for Life of America, the message was addressed to a priest at the Newman Center, which was a meeting center for the Nebraska Political Leadership Workshop.

The SFLA team was there to strategize on its newest campaign to shut down Dr. Leroy Carhart's late-term abortion facility and work towards the Sanctuary City Ordinance in Bellevue, which would protect the lives of the pre-born.

The disturbing message led the SFLA team to call the police and relocate to a different venue for safety.



Meanwhile, Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins took to social media to condemn the attack and ask for prayer.

"This is your reminder to pray for Students for Life daily," she wrote. "We are headed towards tragedy if Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to refuse to act to protect peaceful pro-lifers from pro-abortion terrorist groups."

She added, "The incendiary and malignant comments of people like Hillary Clinton, comparing peaceful pro-life Americans to terrorists is case in point of the poison political climate being deliberately fostered by Corporate Abortion and their political allies. The Pro-Life Gen will not be silent in our defense of pre-born children and their mothers. But let's be clear, the Biden Administration's negligence and toxic support of death by abortion is laying the groundwork for horrifying headlines and loss of life, should they not act in defense of all Americans starting today."



In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee roughly 70% of abortion-related violence or threat cases have been against pro-life groups since the Supreme Court draft decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked.

As CBN News reported, a recent report by the Religious Freedom Institute found that a key motivating factor behind these attacks against pro-lifers is a "social environment" where it is "permissive."

"Law enforcement's posture in preventing or investigating attacks is often passive, especially at the federal level," read the report. "Some state or local office-holders have failed to express immediate condemnation of such attacks or have themselves introduced deeply troubling rhetoric into the public discourse."

The report, which analyzes the disturbing rise of attacks on pregnancy centers, finds "pro-life congregations and organizations will be at elevated risk of ongoing targeted violence for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"It is imperative that pro-life congregations and organizations, and responsible media outlets, take the current threat environment seriously," the report states, "and that government authorities act decisively to prevent, investigate, and prosecute criminal attacks against these institutions."

Recently, abortion protestors also disrupted an annual fundraising dinner for the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center and shouted "blood on your hands" to attendees.



Abortion protestors disrupt Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center’s banquet screaming “blood on your hands.” The pregnancy center, which serves pregnant mothers in need, was attacked after the Roe leak & vandalized with the words “Jane Says Revenge.” pic.twitter.com/5k8D5HDY2Y — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 2, 2022

The pregnancy center, which serves pregnant mothers in need, was attacked after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leak and was vandalized with the words "Jane Says Revenge."

The protestors, who sat at the same table as a mom and her baby whose life was saved by the center's work, interrupted the executive director as she spoke.

"If you are pro-choice, the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center is helping with the choice for life," wrote Kathryn Jean Lopez, a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. "If you're opposed to its work, you are quite definitely pro-abortion. You prefer it. You insist on it. That's cruel."

She added, "Most people who describe themselves as pro-choice are more reasonable than screaming 'blood on your hands' at a pregnancy center — or a mom and her baby. Let's work together for something better."