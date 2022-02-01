'Called by Faith to Feed the Hungry': Oregon Church, Diocese File Federal Lawsuit Against City for Limiting Meals to Homeless

St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Oregon have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Brookings over restrictions that affect how often the church's ministry is allowed to feed the homeless.

The suit was filed on Jan. 28 after city council passed an ordinance reducing the number of meals distributed by churches.

As CBN News reported, charitable organizations in Brookings must obtain a permit and offer the unhoused only two meals per week rather than on a daily basis.

Rev. Bernie Lindley, vicar of St. Timothy's, disagrees with the measure, saying the church is simply exercising its religious freedom.

"We're not seeking monetary damages," Lindley said. "We just want to be able to live out the teaching of our faith without having some sort of permit."

"(St. Timothy's) repeatedly expressed to the city their opposition to the ordinance, explaining that adoption would impinge on plaintiffs' rights to practice central tenets of their faith, harming plaintiffs and causing members of the Brookings community to go hungry," according to the complaint.

The church has served free meals to the needy for years as part of its Brookings-Harbor Community Kitchen Ministry. Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, St. Timothy's obtained permits to house people in their parking lot.

The flood of individuals led to disturbances within the surrounding neighborhood and residents complained.

But the reverend argues that these meals are the only opportunity for some people to eat.

"It would disrupt their ability to get warm, nutritious meals for sure," Lindley explained. "This is the way we express our religion, by feeding people. Some of the people who are emotionally fragile ended up having some psychotic breaks, manic episodes, stuff like that."

Bishop Diana Akiyama of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon said in a press release that the church will not comply with the city's regulations because they interfere with the congregation's expression of faith.

"The parishioners of St. Timothy's are obeying the teachings of Jesus when they provide food and medical care to their community," said Akiyama. "As Christians, we are called by faith to feed the hungry and welcome the stranger. Providing hospitality to all who enter St. Timothy's in search of help is integral to our beliefs."

The Diocese of Oregon and St. Timothy's are requesting that a federal court declare the ordinance invalid and ban any future attempts to enforce the order against the church.

