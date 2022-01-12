Pro-Life Front Lines 'Warrior' Jim Sedlak Dies at Age 78 - Here's the Last Thing He Did to Expose Planned Parenthood

Pro-life advocate Jim Sedlak spent his life "fighting the evils of abortion and the culture of death" and according to those closest to him, he spent the last minutes of his life exposing the dark side of Planned Parenthood.

The 78-year-old died Monday, January 10, 2022, ahead of completing a soon-to-be-released report by the American Life League exposing the operations of the abortion giant.

"When I worked at Planned Parenthood, their greatest threat was one humble man named Jim Sedlak," explained pro-life advocate and former Planned Parenthood clinic director, Abby Johnson. "They were terrified of him."

Sedlak was recognized as a leading expert in the pro-life movement. Planned Parenthood Federation of America named him as one of the "most active" fighters against Planned Parenthood sex education programs.

American Life League's cofounder, Judie Brown calls Sedlak the "#1 Enemy of Evil in America".

"From the very first moment I spoke to Jim, there was no doubt that he was an expert on the ways that people in grassroots movements could be most effective in fighting Planned Parenthood. He spoke from experience, and he always knew exactly what to do to ruffle the feathers of those who promoted a culture of death," Brown shared.

"Jim was a faithful Catholic who had an incredible devotion and led not with words, but by example. I believe this is the single greatest reason why he was so effective in battling the Planned Parenthood poison in our midst. Planned Parenthood feared him—and with good reason," she continued.

Sedlak's primary work was showing the world Planned Parenthood's "dirty laundry." He worked as the executive director of the American Life League and also founded STOPP and STOPP International, which focuses on putting the abortion giant out of business.

In December 2021, Sedlak released the "2020 Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation Report" that shone a light on the greed and inherent racism throughout Planned Parenthood.

According to the report, the abortion giant is paying nine of its CEOs and another six of its top employees more money than $437,000 a year.

"Clearly, it is time that the United States Congress remove Planned Parenthood's 'charitable organization' status and quit forcing American taxpayers to fund this profiteering parasite," Sedlak said.

Sedlak was also unsurprised to find racial bigotry turning up at all levels of the taxpayer-funded abortion organization.

"There is an obvious disparity in the way that Planned Parenthood treats its executives of color," observed Sedlak, "and that allows for an organizational environment that disregards and disrespects leaders that are not White. That's rather telling for a business with admitted beginnings in eugenic efforts to keep Black women from reproducing."

Sedlak is survived by his wife, Michaeleen, their three grown children, and ten grandchildren.

