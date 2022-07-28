Christ-Centered Pro-Life Pregnancy Center to Reopen After Major Damage from Abortion Activists' Terror Attack

A New York pro-life medical office and pregnancy center plans to reopen its facility Monday after it was firebombed by pro-abortion radicals.

CompassCare in Buffalo sustained heavy damage to its building in June which forced the faith-based organization to shut down.

The abortion terrorist group Jane's Revenge took credit for the attack, spray painting their signature "Jane Was Here" on the side of the structure.

CompassCare's CEO, Rev. Jim Harden vowed to restore the building and continue to protect the preborn. The center accomplished that goal in less than two months.

"The Church through CompassCare rebuilt our firebombed medical office in a miraculous 52 days under threat of additional physical and political attacks," said Harden. "These attacks must stop. But, even if they don't, we will continue to be every woman's Good Samaritan, no matter what, because that is what Jesus did for us."

Rev. Harden told CBN News that the debate over abortion has led to a decisive moment in history.

"Abortion represents a flashpoint of culture that forces us to think about the value of humanity. Abortion represents a fundamental misunderstanding of what it means to be human under God. And if we take the lessons that we're learning right now, society can rehumanize, we can return to civilized order," he told CBN News. "The only way to do this is to follow in the footsteps of Christ. He died on the cross for us, the weak and the vulnerable sinner before God. We would die of exposure to our sins. And he said, 'I'm going to die for you, but you can go and do likewise. Go and do likewise for the weak and vulnerable.'"

He continued, "There is no one weaker in our society, no one more vulnerable in our society than a woman who thinks she has no choice but to end the life of her child, and the child in her womb whose mother thinks she has to abort. There is no one weaker. And that is how you walk in the footsteps of Jesus. You serve them, you love them, you protect them. You bless them."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also planned where the local police department will release its first official statement on the status of the investigation into the attack.

CompassCare believes this will be the first public statement from any law enforcement agency regarding the dozens of attacks that have taken place against pro-life pregnancy centers since May.

During the event, Rev. Harden will announce new federal legislation, which was supported by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), that aims to protect pro-life pregnancy centers by giving harsher punishment to the criminals who attack them.

The grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 am on August 1st at 1230 Eggert Rd, Buffalo, NY.

Jane's Revenge has boasted about its involvement in numerous acts of vandalism and destruction at pro-life centers this year.

The pro-abortion terrorists even issued threats declaring that it's "open season" on crisis pregnancy centers that provide essential resources to women, demanding that they close their doors or become a target of attack.

CBN News is unaware of any arrests that have been made in connection with these crimes.