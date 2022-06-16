Pro-abortion radicals have issued a new threat and declared "open season" on crisis pregnancy centers that provide essential resources to women, demanding that they close their doors or become a target of attack.

The warning came in a statement released under the name "Jane's Revenge," which some have now categorized as a domestic terrorist group.

The name of the radical group has been found spray-painted at the site of attacks against crisis pregnancy centers, churches, and other pro-life groups.

Crisis pregnancy centers in Wisconsin, Oregon, and New York have been firebombed. Multiple churches, other pro-life groups, and pro-life lawmakers have been the target of graffiti and vandalism.

The latest statement from Jane's Revenge said "we are not one group, but many" and claimed responsibility for attacks in more than a dozen cities.

Now the radical group is vowing to take "increasingly drastic measures" which are not "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."

The violent threat states, "From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it's open season, and we know where your operations are."

"Through attacking, we find joy..." the group says. "Everyone with the urge to paint, to burn, to cut, to jam: now is the time. Go forth and manifest the things you wish to see."

CBN News reported a month ago that Jane's Revenge released an earlier statement saying the battle over abortion is a literal "war" to them.

The Biden administration, which had been silent about the attacks, finally condemned the threat Wednesday. A White House assistant press secretary told the Daily Wire, "Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances, and the president denounces this."

Will the Attorney General Take Any Steps to Stop This Domestic Terrorism?



But 122 Republican House members want the Biden administration to actually do something to stop the violence and prosecute the pro-abortion terrorists behind it. They sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for an investigation into the attacks.

"The Department of Justice must act swiftly to investigate and prosecute recent domestic terrorist attacks against pro-life organizations and dissuade future perpetrators of such violence," the elected GOP lawmakers told Garland.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) states, "The DOJ has not been faithful to its promise of ensuring the public's safety against these violent, radical activists. To date, there has not been a single charge brought against any individual or group despite the countless pro-life centers in America that have been firebombed and vandalized in recent months."

"The DOJ must condemn these groups and prosecute the criminal actors who are conspiring and coordinating a violent campaign against pro-life organizations that refuse to be intimidated into submission," Rubio says. "Is the DOJ investigating groups, including Jane's Revenge, and the criminal acts they commit? Has the DOJ charged any individual or group in connection with the recent attacks on pro-life organizations? If not, why?"

