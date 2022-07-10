Christ for All Nations Offering Employees $5,000 Towards Cost of Adoption

Christian companies are stepping up to support employees with pro-life initiatives as a way to help them grow their families.

In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Orlando-based Christ for All Nations (CfaN) announced that it will reimburse employees for adoption expenses up to $5,000.

CfaN says that includes reimbursement adoption application fees, relevant home studies, agency and placement fees, legal fees and court costs, immigration, immunization, and translation fees, transportation, meals, and lodging, as well as parent, child, and family adoption counseling.

The ministry is hopeful that other organizations and non-profits will adopt similar programs to assist their employees with adopting.

CBN News previously reported that Buffer Insurance in Southlake, TX wants to alleviate some of the financial burdens for its employees by supporting them with adoption expenses and medical costs associated with giving birth.

Buffer President Sean Turner told CBN News that the decision to offer the new benefits was "100 percent" led by faith.

While many Christians, conservatives, and pro-life activists are celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, President Biden's administration is working to counteract the ruling by making abortion easier to access like with the morning-after pill.

On Friday, the president signed an executive order titled, "Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services" which aims to limit restrictions when women want to travel across state lines to access abortion services.

Biden reiterated what he told Democratic governors last week, saying the main objective will be new nationwide abortion laws and that Congress will have to do something about abortion.

"Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law," he said.

