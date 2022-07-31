'Huge Step Forward': Indiana Senate Approves Bill Banning Most Abortions

The Indiana Senate passed a measure Saturday banning abortion at all stages of pregnancy and with limited exceptions.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1 in a 26 - 20 vote following hours of debate.

Senate Bill 1 passes the Senate by a vote of 26-20. https://t.co/4Iq1Tn2QpD — INSenateRepublicans (@INSenateGOP) July 30, 2022

The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions include when the mother's life is at risk and in cases of rape and incest, however, the victim would have to provide documentation confirming the attack.

Sen. Sue Glick (R-IN), who authored the bill, said its passing is a "huge step forward in protecting the life of the unborn children in our state."

"We have put together a bill that would not criminalize women and would protect the unborn whose voices have been silenced for the past 50 years under Roe v Wade," she added.

However, the pro-life group Indiana Right to Life expressed opposition to the legislation, calling it "deeply flawed" and a "weak and troubling" measure.

"The bill fails substantively in many areas, including its failure to provide any meaningful enforcement provisions. This bill goes through the motions on paper, but lacks any teeth to actually reduce abortions in Indiana by holding those who perform abortions or would intentionally skirt the law accountable with criminal consequences," the group said in a statement.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers spoke out against SB1 before the vote was held.

"Women deserve to have us protect their lives and free will. Senate Bill 1 destroys both. Shame on us for doing this," said Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville).

Democratic Sen. Tim Lanane of Anderson condemned the bill.

"This is the government, the male-dominated government of the state of Indiana, saying to the women of this state, you lose your choice," he said.

The bill heads to the House, where proposed changes could come as soon as next week as lawmakers head into the second week of the three-week special session.

Indiana lawmakers have through August 14 to finish their work and if the two chambers can't agree by then, time runs out on the legislation.

