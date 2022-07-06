Maverick City Music to Sing at Special Skid Row Concert to Benefit the Homeless

One California ministry is committed to changing the lives of those battling homelessness and living on the tough streets of Skid Row.

Los Angeles Mission, a homeless shelter that has served disadvantaged men, women, and children since 1936, is holding a free benefit concert on July 25 as a way to bring people together to work towards transforming the area.

The event is called Musiic Matters – Maintaining Universal Strategic Investments in Community – and will include outdoor fellowship, prayer, on-site showers, food vendors, and much more.

Rev. Troy Vaughn, president of the organization, has a vision of turning Skid Row into a place of hope by helping the displaced get off the streets and into programs that provide them with skills, housing, and opportunities.

Grammy-winning gospel group, Maverick City Music, will be performing at the event and serving community members.

The worship collective had planned to be in Los Angeles on July 24 to play to a sold-out crowd at the Crypto.com arena as part of their Kingdom tour.

As CBN News has previously reported, Maverick City was formed in 2018 after a group of Christian artists got together to write and record music. The band continued to grow and has released multiple mega-hits that have blown up YouTube and swept into worship services across the country.

The group has been working with Christian recording artist Kirk Franklin and the prison ministry God Behind Bars to lead inmates in worship for an 11-track project, Kingdom Book One, which was released on June 17.

“Because it’s time to tell our story – and we can’t tell our story without bringing our entire pasts forward. Our songs are our history. It’s time to shed light on it,” Maverick City co-founder and CEO Tony Brown said.

Prior to leading Los Angeles Mission, Rev. Vaughn also experienced homelessness and lived in a cardboard box on Skid Row for seven years. One night he prayed that if God changed his life, he would become a servant to the Kingdom.

“I prayed to God that I would serve Him for the rest of my life if he would deliver me from the streets. It was just that simple,” the reverend stated.

Musiic Matters will take place from 12:00-5:00 pm PST on July 25 at the corner of 5th Street and Wall Street in Los Angeles.

To find out more about Los Angeles Mission, click here.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***