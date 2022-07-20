Russian Professional Tennis Player Volunteers with CBN to Help Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Many Russians don't agree with their government's invasion of Ukraine. Some are doing what they can to help those suffering from the war.

One Russian professional tennis player named Artem even volunteered with CBN to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

"When I was passing a hamburger to one young girl from Ukraine, she asked me, 'Where are you from?' I said, 'I am from Russia and I am here because I love you guys.' And she said, 'That's good but I don't love you,'" he says.

"And at that point, I said, 'I understand you, I think you have the right to say that because of what's happening in your country and I am so sorry for that, but God loves you and I would never want to see that happening to your country.' And in a few seconds, she looked at me and said, 'Maybe you're the only person out of all Russians that I can love,'" he recounts.

Artem is a professional tennis player from Saint Petersburg, Russia. When the war broke out in Ukraine, he went to Warsaw to help the Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland.

"God loves every single person, especially the poor. So my heart is after those people who are experiencing grief, experiencing pain, and to help them in any way possible, but also to introduce to them the good news, the things that can really change your life," he says.

Artem volunteers with Orphan's Promise and Operation Blessing. In addition to providing physical help to people, volunteers share the gospel with people in these refugee homes.

CBN Ministries are helping people all around the world every day, from relief supplies to clean water and medical aid. CLICK HERE to help others in need.

In one home, six people were recently baptized after they gave their lives to Jesus. For that, Artem is very thankful.

"Because it is the best thing that can happen to someone. God changed my life six years ago, and I would not want to trade it for anything. This is the best decision I have made and I see the fruits that God brings out of that," he explains.

Artem says he understands the risk involved being a Russian helping the people of Ukraine, but he says he believes God has called him to be there for such a time as this.

"God puts us in extreme seasons sometimes and this is the season where I believe He is calling people in and He is asking us to be actively involved in His work, and I wouldn't want to trade this place for anything else right now. Tomorrow if I see a Ukrainian in heaven and he or she says that they are there because of me then I would be so honored. No better or higher privilege than that."

