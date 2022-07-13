'This Is an All Out Attack': Pro-Abortion Politicians Tell Google to Censor Search Results for Crisis Pregnancy Centers

For more than two months, pro-life organizations have been under attack, facing violent threats from abortion rights activists.

Now pro-abortion politicians are coming after pregnancy centers, which are designed to help women, by urging Google to eliminate access to them during searches on Google Maps.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) submitted a letter to Google on June 28, criticizing Google for allowing abortion inquiries to include results with crisis pregnancy centers (CPC).

In the letter, James alleges that CPCs are included in Google Maps search results for abortion and that the facilities only focus on discouraging women from having an abortion.

"CPCs exist solely to intercept and dissuade pregnant people from making fully informed decisions about their healthcare such as the choice to obtain an abortion," the letter reads.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) led a group of Democratic senators in pushing Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, to take action and censor pro-life clinics from "Google search results, ads, and Maps."

The senators sent a letter to Pichai on June 17, claiming that 37 percent of Google Maps results, and 11 percent of Google search results for "abortion clinic near me" and "abortion pill" were for pro-life women's clinics in "trigger law" states.

In the letter, CPCs are referred to as "anti-abortion fake clinics."

The lawmakers also assert that their data was provided by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which the letter describes as "a U.S.-based nonprofit that fights online hate and misinformation."

During a recent press conference, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called pregnancy centers deceptive and implored federal and state governments to take action against them.

"These are deceptive outfits that front for groups that are trying to harass or otherwise frighten people who are pregnant to keep them from seeking an abortion, and they do so under the cover of pretending to offer abortion services," Warren claimed during a recent press conference.

But, pro-life advocates say these politicians are the ones misleading women.

Pro-Life Leaders Expose Abortion Industry's Agenda

During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Heidi Matzke, executive director of Alternatives Pregnancy Center in Sacramento, CA, if she ran a fake clinic that didn't provide medical care to women.

"We absolutely do not run a fake clinic and we have a full medical staff. Many of our medical professionals have experienced abortion for themselves, including our OB/GYN doctor who used to perform abortions," Matzke said to Sen. Hawley. "Our entire medical staff is there for women whether they choose abortion and walk out the door or whether they choose life for their baby and we support them for years after that."

Toby DeBause, president of the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Tidewater in Chesapeake, VA, told CBN News that abortion rights supporters are condemning pro-life organizations before finding out the truth.

"One of the threats against us right now is that they're trying to not make it a level playing field. And so there are members in the Senate, in the Congress, that have written a letter to Google asking to manipulate the search results so that people couldn't find us," DeBause said.

He continued, "You've got major media outlets that are disparaging the work that we're doing, saying horrific things about the ministry, really not even taking the time to find out what we do."

Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare in Buffalo, NY told CBN News, "This is an all-out attack on pregnancy centers."

"Women have a right to know the risks and side effects of abortion. Restricting information from women is preventing them from having a choice. Pregnancy centers are the ones providing all the risks of abortion. This is an all-out attack on pregnancy centers but we are the truth tellers," he told CBN News.

Rev. Harden believes pro-abortion supporters and politicians are acting out of fear.

"I think they're afraid that the abortion industry is going to go down. They're not about serving women. The pregnancy centers are still going to have a presence in all 50 states and they're the competitor to the abortion industry," he said.

"It appears that Letitia James and the other pro-abortion politicians believe that women are not intelligent enough to navigate Google and should only have one option; abortion," Harden explained. "This unfounded vilification of Christian pro-life pregnancy centers under attack from domestic terrorists serves only to deepen the pro-abortion Kristallnacht."

Rev. Harden pointed out the real reason crisis centers exist.

"Pregnancy centers represent hope for women and hope for their future," he concluded.

CompassCare is one of the dozens of pregnancy centers that have been vandalized by radical abortion advocates.

